You can only choose 3 of these teen dramas: which ones have your vote?

What started as a simple Twitter request has grown into something much more.
"You can only keep three: edition of shows for teenagers,quot; Jenna Guillaume tweeted. The shows in question: Gossip Girl, Veronica Mars, Dawson's torrent, The o.c, One Tree Hill, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, My call life, Fur Y Friday night lights. Responses came fast and furious with users making their allegiances known.
But with this variety of beloved shows, to be honest, Buffy And Friday Night Lights seems a little out of place here, they're not necessarily teen soaps – picking three is an almost impossible task. Or is that it?
Each show has left its mark on pop culture, some more than others.
Yes, My call life gave us Claire danes and one of the most accurate depictions of high school students on television, but it only lasted for one season. However, the show has been cited numerous times as an inspiration for many other shows on that list. Buffy the Vampire SlayerTruly iconic, it stands the test of time (for the most part) and is one of the most important shows from a cultural point of view.
Veronica Mars thrown out Kristen bellThe race told a hell of mystery and gave viewers a brave and not-so-perfect hero. Gossip Girl helped The CW rise to fame, gave us Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford Y Penn Badgleyand scandalized spectators. Dawson's torrent, another seminal classic, is responsible for the careers of many of his favorites, behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Same for One Tree HillWhich really leaned into the absurd teen soap at times. The o.ccontribution of? Where we start. How about just two words: Seth Cohen?
And then there is Fur, the British teen soap that starred Nicholas Hoult Y Joe Dempsie. The show addressed a series of controversial stories that were once considered taboo for television.
Each of these acclaimed shows deserves your respect. But if you can only choose three? Well, what is your answer? There is no wrong answer. Unless you don't choose Buffy the Vampire Slayer as one of your choices. So yeah, you're wrong. What are your three? Vote below.
