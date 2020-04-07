You can only choose 3 of these teen dramas: which ones have your vote?

What started as a simple Twitter request has grown into something much more.

"You can only keep three: edition of shows for teenagers,quot; Jenna Guillaume tweeted. The shows in question: Gossip Girl, Veronica Mars, Dawson's torrent, The o.c, One Tree Hill, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, My call life, Fur Y Friday night lights. Responses came fast and furious with users making their allegiances known.

But with this variety of beloved shows, to be honest, Buffy And Friday Night Lights seems a little out of place here, they're not necessarily teen soaps – picking three is an almost impossible task. Or is that it?

Each show has left its mark on pop culture, some more than others.