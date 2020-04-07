YNW Melly Calls for Early Release from Prison – Says She's Dying for COVID-19

Jailed rapper YNW Melly, née Jamell Maurice Demons, claims he is currently dying in prison for COVID-19 and his lawyers want an early release. TMZ learned that the 20-year-old killer suffered from typical coronavirus symptoms such as "heavy breathing,quot; and other signs of the flu.

Additionally, his attorney stated that the Florida prison is not taking adequate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus on the premises. He added that prison staff has not given anyone masks, cleaning supplies, or other necessities that would help curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to Melly's attorney, the way they have handled the pandemic so far is against "all the recommendations of the Surgeon General and the Center for Disease Control." In addition, his lawyer claims that the young rapper weighs only 114 pounds at this time and that he was held in a cell with another inmate.

Melly was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus last week after her conviction for a double murder in 2019. As most know, Melly is not the only artist requesting to be released from the big house.

See this post on Instagram #ynwmelly pleads with a judge to let him out of prison … because he says he is about to die from COVID-19. The rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, alleging that the rapper, in prison awaiting his murder trial, has suffered severe chills, heavy breathing, headaches, and body aches since testing positive for the coronavirus. Cohen says Melly weighs 114 pounds and has NOT been monitored by medical staff every hour as she is supposed to. And there is this … Cohen claims that Melly has been locked in a cell with another inmate who also has COVID-19 … and there is a fear "if the virus can mutate or pass between individuals again." Cohen states that there is a lack of preparation in prison for this type of epidemic … since "they have not been given masks or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial for their recovery. This goes against all the recommendations of the Surgeon General and the CDC. " Melly asks the judge if he can get out of jail and be placed under house arrest and treated at a medical center on his own. Melly, of course, has been sitting in a Florida jail for over a year after being arrested and charged with the double murder of two of his friends. . Follow @raptrapped for more info (Tired of Caviar rap, follow my Spotify playlist link in bio updated now) A post shared by Rap Trapped (@raptrapped) on April 6, 2020 at 11:04 a.m. PDT

Earlier this year, Bill Cosby and his attorneys filed a motion for a judge to release Bill from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest with his wife, Camilla.

As most people know, Bill Cosby was convicted and sentenced for his sexual assault in 2004 against Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Also, stars like R. Kelly have asked for the same, as have Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti.

However, the reaction on social media has been to keep men behind bars, especially in the case of R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, accused of sexually assaulting women.

Ad

One of R. Kelly's accusers publicly said that Kelly would have to remain behind bars regardless of whether he was at risk or not. Joycelyn Savage's family, for example, argued that Kelly should stay where she is and, more importantly, where she belongs.



Post views:

0 0