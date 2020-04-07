YNW Melly asks to be released from prison as her COVID-19 symptoms worsen

Instagram

The rapper of the hit assassin & # 39; Murder on my mind & # 39; He has filed legal documents seeking his release, as he fears dying in prison after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

YNW Melly she is desperately asking for his release after she tested positive for the coronavirus. The rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has filed legal papers to release him from the Broward County jail while awaiting trial for a double murder case.

According to the lawyer, the 20-year-old, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, fears that he is about to die in prison due to the disease. Since his positive diagnosis, he suffers from severe chills, labored breathing, headaches, and body aches.

Bradford says in legal documents obtained by TMZ that his client weighs 114 pounds and that he has not been monitored by medical staff hourly as he is supposed to. The lawyer claims that Melly has been locked in a cell with another inmate who also has COVID-19 and that there is a fear "if the virus can mutate or pass between individuals again."

Noting the prison's lack of preparation for this type of epidemic, Bradford says: "They have not been given masks or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial to their recovery. This runs counter to all the recommendations of the Surgeon General and the CDC." .

Bradford, who also represents Kodak Black In his own case, he also went to Instagram on Monday, April 6 to give an update on the motion they presented for the release of Melly. "We are awaiting news from the judge about the release of Mr. Demons to receive (sic) medical care and treatment," he said.

"A supplemental motion detailing the jail was filed today, in which Mr. Demons shares a cell with another positive COVID19 inmate," he explained. "This is not recommended by any physician. Prisons and jails are not prepared to handle this crisis. Rules on hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes should be kept to a minimum. Inmates are passing trays, jail phones, and Shared items that are uninfected when passed between inmates. "

<br />

Previously, Melly announced her plans to seek restricted release on Thursday, April 2 through her Instagram account. The account manager posted: "Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting her trial at the Broward County Jail," the post read. Citing his health, the hit maker of "Mixed Personalities" would be "filing a restricted-release motion in hopes of better care because prisons are unprepared to treat this new virus."

Melly and her rapper YNW Bortlen, also known as Cortlen Henry, were charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 26, 2018 fatal shootings of their friends Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. Authorities say Melly conspired with Bortlen to organize the double murder of Williams and Thomas Jr. and make it appear that they were fatally wounded in a shooting. Bortlen allegedly took the victims to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

He was arrested in February 2019 and pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges in March of the same year.