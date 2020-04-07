YNW Melly & # 39; dying & # 39; in prison after contracting coronavirus

YNW Melly is desperately trying to get out of jail while her lawyer claims she is "dying,quot; after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Bradford Cohen, Melly's attorney, has filed an emergency motion to allow the rapper to be released early. He claims that Melly suffers from various symptoms of the virus, including severe chills, heavy and labored breathing, headaches, and body aches.

Cohen also writes that Melly is sharing a cell with another inmate who has a coronavirus and is concerned "if the virus can mutate or pass between individuals again."

"We have been very concerned about the potential for this to happen and that is why we have been working with the courts and the criminal defense bar to free non-violent offenders," Broward District Attorney Paula McMahon told Law. .com.

Melly and co-defendants YNW Bortlen are detained on double murder charges and could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders of friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The State of Florida is seeking the death penalty against Melly because they feel they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the rapper killed his friends for "financial gain,quot; and also stated that the murder was especially egregious, egregious, or cruel, and committed murder in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner.