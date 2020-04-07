Home Entertainment YNW Melly & # 39; dying & # 39; in prison after...

YNW Melly & # 39; dying & # 39; in prison after contracting coronavirus

YNW Melly is desperately trying to get out of jail while her lawyer claims she is "dying,quot; after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Bradford Cohen, Melly's attorney, has filed an emergency motion to allow the rapper to be released early. He claims that Melly suffers from various symptoms of the virus, including severe chills, heavy and labored breathing, headaches, and body aches.

Cohen also writes that Melly is sharing a cell with another inmate who has a coronavirus and is concerned "if the virus can mutate or pass between individuals again."

