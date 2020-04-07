YG further spreads the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Go Loko & # 39; She is the second celebrity to talk about conspiracy theory, as singer Keri Hilson took to her Twitter account in March to share similar messages.

YG He apparently believes in a conspiracy theory that COVID-19 is related to 5G. The rapper recently took to his Instagram account to further share the theory with his followers.

"They tell us to stay home because they don't want us to see all the new 5G towers they are building ………………….." so the rapper "Stop Snitchin" wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday, April 6. He finished his message, "-Stay Woke."

YG thought that 5G networks had something to do with Coronavirus.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," Keri wrote in the now-deleted tweet. "Petitions, organizations, studies … through the effects of radiation. 5G released in CHINA. November 1, 2019. People fell dead. See attachment and go to my IG stories for more information. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE !!! "

He also shared links and video clips to support his argument, although it did not automatically make his theory convincing. If anything, he received a huge backlash that apparently led his team to ask him to remove the controversial tweets.

"Management has asked me to remove the videos / articles," he explained Monday, March 16. "I appreciate the good speech on unconventional thinking. Let's all be safe, because whatever the cause of the virus is real. May God be with us … prayers for all."

While some people continued to lecture the singer, others applauded her for being "a free thinker." One person said, "Don't let management or the record label put you in the box of just being an artist / musician. I think you're bigger than that. Sometimes our thoughts are not totally refined, but people prefer when it's raw n authentic instead of when it's made. "