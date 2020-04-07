Xbox Series X will have a huge price advantage over the PS5 – BGR

Microsoft is not ready to announce the price of the Xbox X Series, but the company will sell the new console through its Xbox All Access subscription plan.

Paying the console in monthly installments could be a major selling point for the new Xbox compared to the PS5 which is also supposed to launch this holiday season.

The coronavirus pandemic is something that Microsoft is closely monitoring and could play a role in deciding the final price of the new Xbox.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus crisis will have huge repercussions for the economy in the coming months, which will undoubtedly have an impact on sales of expensive devices such as newer phones and consoles. The upcoming Xbox Series X and PS5, which are supposed to hit stores during the holiday season, will be no more expensive than a new phone. But both will cost more than the consoles of the current generation. Neither Microsoft nor Sony are willing to announce prices, but many expect the new Xbox and PlayStation to sell for up to $ 499 on launch day, which can be a steep price for many people this winter, in this particular context. But even so, Microsoft will have a huge price advantage over the PS5, and that's support for a subscription-like purchasing model.

Gamers are already familiar with Microsoft's Xbox All Access program that allows you to pay for a new Xbox in monthly installments. A few months ago, Microsoft confirmed that the program can be used to upgrade to the new console in the fall of 2020, which seemed like a great incentive to buy a new Xbox.

Microsoft has now confirmed that the X Series will also be sold through the All Access program, not that we ever have any doubts about it.

"We'd be negligent if we didn't talk about the economic realities that might be here (in the fall)," said Xbox boss Phil Spencer. IGN (via Game Spot ) “Not to be pessimistic, but you saw the numbers of (US) unemployment claims that came out. There is a lot of uncertainty (in the market). I think games are a luxury, and we should all understand that. "

“When we look back at 2008 and what happened to the games; games tend to be long lasting. People seem to see it as a value and carry on (playing games). But obviously, people have to take care of their families first. "

Spencer said the company "will go big with (Xbox All Access) at the launch of the consoles," which apparently implies that the Xbox Series X could come in two versions.

The executive said that the price of the console has not been decided in advance and that things may change in the coming months. "There are many things that we are all seeing right now as we think about the right price and the right offer," he said.

Some rumors say the PS5 might be a little cheaper than the Xbox Series X at launch, which would explain the various compromises Sony seems to have made when it comes to specs. The Xbox Series X is more powerful on paper and has a slightly larger (but slower) SSD. Whether the two consoles are exactly the same price or not, paying for the X Series in monthly installments will be much easier for many buyers after the COVID-19 pandemic. And that's definitely an advantage that the PS5 can't match, at the moment.

Spencer's full interview follows below. A different one IGN The interview where the Xbox executive addresses the X Series launch schedule and possible delays are available at this link.

Image Source: Microsoft