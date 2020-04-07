Woman shot near Oakley; Suspect arrested after K-9 Sheriff finds him – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLEY (Up News Info SF) – A suspect was arrested with the help of a sheriff's K-9 unit after a woman was shot near Oakley and was flown to a hospital, authorities said.

The deputies responded to the shooting on Monday at 9:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dutch Slough Road in Contra Costa County unincorporated, according to the sheriff's office.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and took her to a hospital by helicopter. The suspect had reportedly left the scene, the sheriff's office said.

A K-9 unit found the suspect hiding nearby in a shed on Dutch Slough Road. He surrendered and was arrested. The suspect was identified as Terrell Medley, 44, of Oakley.

Medly was admitted to the Martinez Detention Center for attempted murder, assault, robbery, and drug charges. He also had two arrest warrants, the sheriff's office said. He was detained in lieu of $ 1,130,000 bail.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any suggestion, please email: [email protected] or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.