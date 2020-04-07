Wisconsin Primary Election Underway with In-Person Voting Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

As the United States continues its best efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus through self-quarantine and social distancing, the state of Wisconsin apparently has other plans. Deciding not to follow the example of other states that postponed the elections with in-person voting, Wisconsin is currently holding its primary elections despite the threat that residents will contract the highly contagious virus while waiting in line.

@ABCNews reports that with Wisconsin being one of the top voting states for the November presidential election, Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers, along with Republican lawmakers, spent the days leading up to the election hitting the heads after Governor Evers he had to reverse his previous decision. postpone the election a few days ago. Evers initially issued an executive order to delay in-person voting until early June; However, that changed completely as Wisconsin residents are currently lined up around the block wearing masks and gloves as they wait in line to cast their vote.

Governor Evers was forced to reverse his decision because Wisconsin lawmakers refused to postpone the election and said at a news conference Monday that "circumstances have changed." Evers explained the battle to postpone the election, stating:

“I cannot, in good conscience, wait and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe. I have been trying for weeks to meet with Republicans in between to find common ground and find a Wisconsin solution, but at all times, they struggled to make it to the United States Supreme Court, even the most basic and common sense proposals for guarantee a safe and fair election. "

Wisconsin Republicans immediately challenged his emergency action, filing a motion with the state Supreme Court. Within hours, the conservative trend bank blocked Evers's order to postpone the vote in a 4-2 decision.

Those on the primary ballot include Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as the general election for the state Supreme Court.

