William Haggas pairs Addeybb and Young Rascal ready to shine | Racing News

Addeybb and Young Rascal are reported to be in top form ahead of their respective Group One assignments at Randwick on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained pair reached gold in their Australian debuts last month, with Addeybb achieving a first high-level hit at Ranvet Stakes, while Young Rascal prevailed in the Group Three Iron Jack N E Manion Cup.

Tom Marquand rode to victory and will be back at the plate as Addeybb seeks gold in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Young Rascal points to the Schweppes Sydney Cup.

Both horses enjoyed a turn at Canterbury Park on Tuesday, with Haggas assistant coach Harry Eustace overseeing preparations in Australia.

He told www.australianturfclub.com.au: "I am delighted with how they are and I look forward to Saturday.

"The horses have settled in really well and as a training surface and track there is nothing better that I have ridden around the world."

"It is not an easy task to travel the world for an extended period of time: you have to bring the right horses and target the correct races and the boss has done a phenomenal job."

Both Addeybb and Young Rascal have shown their best form with a bit of a cut, which is why Eustace expects similar conditions at Randwick, with Australia going on a scale of 1 to 10, one firm and 10 heavy.

He added: "It is very cool terrain, they have only run once and I am sure they will open a new strip on race day, so I would say it will run very fair."

"It seemed pretty fair last weekend, although it was smooth, the horses came from all over the track and won the favorites, so that tells you everything you need to know."

"Looking at the race last weekend and the weather forecast, hopefully it will come in a six, so it would be nice."

Australia is one of the few countries that continues to run through the coronavirus pandemic, and Eustace is aware of the additional attention they receive.

He added: "There are not many races, so there have been a lot of people watching us and we hope we can give them something to be happy about on Saturday."