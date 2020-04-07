Will Smith and Tyra Banks remember their time together in & # 39; The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air & # 39;

In the spirit of social detachment, Will Smith partnered with Snapchat to launch his new Serie "Will From Home,quot;, and one of his first guests was none other than supermodel Tyra banks.

Will and Tyra teamed up to host a fashion show at home with some fans, but before they could start work, the two followed the path of memories and talked about their time together in Will's hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. " . "

As they discussed their first episode of the show together, Tyra recited her lines to show that she still knows them 30 years later, and then mentioned that she was only 19 at the time and "Fresh Prince,quot; was her first acting gig.

She said, "I had an acting agent, even though I hadn't acted yet, and he said, 'You have to go do this audition for' The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air '." and you're going to audition to play. Will Smith's ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia. "

Will and Tyra also discussed a particular scene where they had to slap Will. However, they revealed that he was supposed to miss the slap, but he ended up slapping Will for real. "

Check out Will and Tyra have a nostalgic moment below:

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,quot; aired from 1990 to 1996, and garnered multiple nominations and awards, including the Top TV Award at the 1994 ASCAP Film & Television Music Awards. Even in 2020, the show remains a classic. and it has spread for many generations as it continues to be globally syndicated.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94