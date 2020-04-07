Why is Cam Newton still unsigned? QB is in a tough spot in NFL free agency

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney called the release of Cam Newton "difficult." Chargers coach Anthony Lynn called Cam Newton "a good quarterback for someone." Yet none of those types of sentiment has added to a new job for one of the NFL's most accomplished contemporary quarterbacks.

Going from Carolina's franchise quarterback to a free agent without a team wanting to sign him has been downright frustrating for Newton. Speaking to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul in an Instagram Live interview on Monday, Newton explained the feeling of being in "unknown waters for the first time in my career."

Newton has two weeks of experience on his first foray into NFL free agency after the Panthers officially cut him off on March 24. They were once thought to have prominent immediate suitors in the Chargers (minus Philip Rivers) and Patriots (minus Tom Brady), Newton. You may have to settle for a competitive backing situation at best, despite having the franchise's initial status since joining the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

"It's a huge possibility right now for me, but the fact that this corona (virus) situation has hit, I'm not a person to blame or do any of those things (man), it's a matter," Newton said. . "But at the same time, I think I've been affected in a lot of ways, and it's just (unfortunate). But yeah, at the end of the day, man, I'm going to let the ball play the way it works, man, and go from there. "

Although Newton has taken advantage of the "strange,quot; time to strengthen himself physically and mentally, he admitted that he now carries a "familiar,quot; chip on his shoulder.

So why Newton has not signed? Speaking of shoulder, you can bet that some teams are scared if he can throw the ball to a high level ever again. There's also an equal durability concern on your foot, since running is a key component of your game.

Nine years ago, Newton was the rare and pioneering athletic monster on the job, ushering in a much more comfortable era for double-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. His immense physical talent proved that his skeptics were wrong, culminating in his 2015 MVP season in which he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

But the same intrepid elements that made Newton a dominant step and career force at its peak have reached it; He has more wear than most quarterbacks his age (turns 31 on May 11). With all of that, there is concern if Newton can reinvent himself as a pocket pin. With a greater emphasis on efficiency, the main reason why NFL 2019 interception leader Jameis Winston is unsigned, there is concern that Newton may not rate well on a different offense.

There is another unfair stigma associated with Newton, one that Winston also carries. Since teams have reservations about simply teaming a quarterback to other starting work, the concern is whether they can adopt the willing backup mentality. For Marcus Mariota, who ranked second overall behind Winston in 2015, it was easier to find a second home with the Raiders; His demotion from the franchise quarterback already came with the Titans.

NFL teams don't like wild cards, either. It's hard to split Newton for them right now, to the point that taking a more controlled shot at a rookie in the draft is a better alternative. The Bears, once they fit in perfectly with Newton, chose to stay inside the box with Nick Foles as their contingency for Mitchell Trubisky. For those who want out of the box, an intermediate round pick at Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma has more appeal.

If a team is comfortable with Newton's health and has an open mind about him adjusting his game, there is one more hurdle: there are simply some coaches who are unsure if they can handle Newton's great personality and are concerned with how could shake. even the team dynamics.

It's hard to believe now that Newton's talent limit hasn't prompted teams like the Broncos (Drew Lock) and Jaguars (Gardner Minshew) to consider him to put pressure on his sophomore quarterbacks. For those teams, though, it could be less about Newton and more about burning in different ways going the bridge quarterback's route of late.

Newton entered free agency late with a cloud of uncertainty on many levels. You have been put in a difficult position to find the right mutual fit in such a tight window. Unless there is a key injury to a team, or Newton agrees to a deal well below its perceived market value, it is unlikely that he will sign with anyone soon.