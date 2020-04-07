Why Bankruptcy Wouldn't Mean Bad Business for Chain or Moviegoing – Deadline

In the wake of a S&P Global report predicting AMC Entertainment's cash depletion in mid-summer and its possible inability to reopen in June, media reports have already written the network's obituary.

But wait a moment.

While rival distribution and display sources wouldn't be surprised if AMC introduces Chapter 11 in the near future, that's not necessarily a scarlet letter for the world's largest theater chain. Rather, it is the best thing that can happen to AMC, which is burdened with $ 4.9 billion debt and is currently valued at $ 327.3M. Last Wednesday Wall street journal He reported that lenders from the Leawood, KS-based chain hired the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to obtain advice on the planned restructuring negotiations.

Related story Disneyland could initiate temperature controls when parks reopen, says Bob Iger

Also, if AMC files for bankruptcy, that doesn't mean the theater show and movie streaming are dead. AMC may still reopen under Chapter 11 according to sources, and that is because the studios and distributors may be considered by a bankruptcy court as critical sellers. In bankruptcy lingo, a critical provider is one with a specialized skill set, mandatory security certification, or a proprietary product whose interruption of service would have a significant negative impact on a debtor's operations.

Explained in layman's terms, studio movies are the primary means by which AMC earns money, before popcorn or Coca-Cola. AMC on average repeats 20% -25% of the gross for the opening weekend of a wide version, or up to 30% on a great weekend. While wear and tear is to be expected at AMC locations, studio distribution managers don't anticipate the chain's demise. In fact, we hear that AMC is already approaching to find out what catalog titles are available in the majors for an early reopening in May. Exactly where AMC reopens its 630 US locations. USA It remains a question at this time. In the event that New York City, which is currently battling over 76,000 COVID-19 cases, continues to have theaters closed for the summer, we understand that the majors will likely give up on opening an event title in such circumstances. .

The ones who get hurt the most here in an AMC bankruptcy equation are the owners. According to AMC 10-K, the chain leases 875 theaters (10.1k screens) and owns or partially owns 62 theaters (561 screens) worldwide. In the United States, AMC manages or has a partial interest in seven theaters and 73 screens. The source also informs us that the owners do not usually occupy a prominent place in the debtor's food chain, as are the studies, and in such cases AMC would go for renegotiation or coverage. In such cases, mall owners are likely to renegotiate the terms, as theaters stimulate pedestrian traffic to other neighboring retail establishments and restaurants.

AMC is already sending a note to landlords that they will stop paying rent starting this month (you can read that note from AMC Vice President of Development and International David Ellis here). In the letter, AMC notes that they have laid off 25K employees, instituted a reduced pay program for theater general managers, suspending discretionary spending and making salary / employee cuts at their corporate headquarters in an effort to reopen as soon as possible. as possible. It is safe to do so. AMC also informs its owners that "they intend to advocate at the federal level for adequate relief for the theater and exhibition industries." It is still unclear how much AMC or other major circuits will charge with the $ 2 trillion relief bill passed by Congress, although companies with fewer than 500 employees appear to have an advantage.

In the United States, distribution managers hope that the approximately 200 classic AMC theaters – which were former Carmike venues – will be a logical victim in the wear and tear of chain locations. Many of these theaters are $ 1 theaters, and are not great income generators. Since AMC paid $ 1.2 billion for Carmike in 2016, the locations of the former Columbus, GA circuit have been an albatross around AMC's neck.

Last week, S&P Global downgraded AMC's credit rating with a negative outlook, reflecting "our expectation that there could be a liquidity shortfall in the next six months in the absence of some form of incremental financing." It also reflects the potential for a struggling debt swap over the next six months, which we would see as a default. ” AMC's junior bonds traded at 40 cents on the dollar last Wednesday, up from 80 cents in early March for MarketAxess.

In the 1999-2001 period, several exhibitors filed for bankruptcy simultaneously, including Regal, Carmike Cinemas (later chain No. 3), Loews Cineplex (later No. 4), United Artists (later No. 6), General Cinema, Edwards Theaters, Mann Theaters, Dickinson Theaters and Silver Cinemas. In short, they expanded too quickly. One of the big results was that Regal absorbed Edwards and United Theaters, while Loews merged with AMC in 2006. The consolidation continued, seeing Regal gobbled up by Cineworld from the UK and AMC acquired by Dalian Walda from China.

However, during the bankruptcy period of the exposure during the first part of the millennium, study sources tell Deadline: They didn't get burned.

An AMC representative did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment for this piece.

Below is AMC's letter to owners:

Dear owner:

This letter is to formally inform you that AMC temporarily suspended the operation of all its theaters in the United States (including the theater mentioned above) on March 17, 2020 in response to circumstances beyond AMC's control and specifically the COVID-19 pandemic. and the national state of emergency declared by the President of the United States on March 13, 2020, and in compliance with various mandates and directives of the federal, state and local government (including those that now limit public meetings to no more than 10 people and emphasize social distancing). All other major theater operators in the United States have also closed their theaters.

As the crisis unfolded and film studios released major new releases (significantly reducing film output), AMC took steps to adapt and remain open. AMC proactively reduced capacity by 50% according to initial CDC guidelines, and then to 50 people per audience per CDC revised. Some of the steps AMC has implemented are: (a) make the difficult decision to suspend more than 25,000 employees in the United States, (b) institute a reduced pay program for the General Managers of the theater, (c) suspend the discretionary capital expenditures and (d) making significant cost and personnel cuts at AMC corporate offices.

The last step AMC is currently taking impacts you directly. Without the revenue from its theaters, AMC will stop paying rent and lease charges effective April 2020.

AMC asks for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. AMC intends to reopen its theaters as soon as possible after it is safe to do so. AMC hopes to return to business as usual.

AMC intends to advocate at the federal level for appropriate relief for the theater exhibition and real estate industries. AMC is happy to discuss any suggestions you may have to overcome this crisis with you and plan when AMC can reopen and pay the rent.

Sincerely,

AMERICAN MULTI-CINEMA, INC.

Daniel E. Ellis

Senior Vice President of Development and International