Whitney Port remembers going crazy when she met Lauren Conrad

When Whitney Harbor He says he "never wanted to be on television,quot;, he means it.
Sounds fake, but Whitney says on her podcast With whit that when you joined as a member of The hills cast, she "really didn't know what I was getting into."
She explains that as a college student at USC, she was just looking for an internship that would take her resume to the next level. Having worked in Daily women's clothing That summer, she decided to do an internship at Teen Vogue for the drop, except there was a warning. "They said that we are actually accepting applications, but only for people who are only interested in being in front of the camera," shares the 35-year-old pilot. "I thought, 'Okay, whatever'."
Port says he thought he would be on camera "here and there,quot; and that the end result would be "nothing too crazy."
But boy, was I wrong. She begins doing screen tests, interviews, meetings with Lisa Love and the next thing you know "Lauren Conrad enters ".
Right now, the MTV show Lagoon beach was already in the air and had released Lauren, Kristin Cavallari and others to fame. Then, upon meeting Lauren, Whitney "realized,quot; that she was up to something big. She recalls: "I knew who she was and thought, 'Wow, I'm on her spin-off show, this is crazy!
"I was kind of going crazy. I was so fanatic," she jokes.
From there, the star says: "The rest is history."
And despite her fears of becoming a TV star, Whitney says she's used to it. "I don't want to confront, I'm afraid of that, but I feel like I've found my place a bit," he explains. "I can go in there if I want to and I feel totally fine not to get involved too."
After the show ended, Whitney reveals that she "hadn't kept in touch,quot; with the cast of both. The hills Y The cityBut he insists that it was "nothing personal,quot;.
Overall, the star left the show with as many "special,quot; and "important,quot; memories as quotes Jay, who was "so interested,quot; and go to Paris for fashion shows.
For more behind-the-scenes secrets, listen to the full podcast here!
