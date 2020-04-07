Whitney Port remembers going crazy when she met Lauren Conrad

When Whitney Harbor He says he "never wanted to be on television,quot;, he means it.

Sounds fake, but Whitney says on her podcast With whit that when you joined as a member of The hills cast, she "really didn't know what I was getting into."

She explains that as a college student at USC, she was just looking for an internship that would take her resume to the next level. Having worked in Daily women's clothing That summer, she decided to do an internship at Teen Vogue for the drop, except there was a warning. "They said that we are actually accepting applications, but only for people who are only interested in being in front of the camera," shares the 35-year-old pilot. "I thought, 'Okay, whatever'."

Port says he thought he would be on camera "here and there,quot; and that the end result would be "nothing too crazy."

But boy, was I wrong. She begins doing screen tests, interviews, meetings with Lisa Love and the next thing you know "Lauren Conrad enters ".