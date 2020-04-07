WhatsApp sets new limits on viral message forwarding

With increased scrutiny of the potential of private message apps to spread misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp said Tuesday it would set new limits on message forwarding. As of today, messages that have been identified as "highly forwarded,quot;, sent over a chain of five or more people, can only be forwarded to one person. The move is designed to reduce the speed with which information moves through WhatsApp, putting truth and fiction on a more uniform basis.

“We know that many users send useful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or sentences that they consider significant. In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers, ”the company, which is part of Facebook, said in a blog post. "However, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding that users have told us can be overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it is important to curb the spread of these messages to keep WhatsApp a place of personal conversation. "

For much of WhatsApp's existence, it was easy for users to forward a single message to up to 256 people with just a few taps. Initially, these messages weren't labeled as forwarding, and end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp could make it nearly impossible for authorities to determine who might be using the app to spread hate speech or calls for violence. This triggered a crisis in India, where WhatsApp was linked to mob violence.

In 2018, WhatsApp began experimenting with limits on the number of times a message could be forwarded. He also started tagging forwarded messages the first time and adding two arrows to show that a message has been forwarded repeatedly. Last year, the company began limiting the number of people a single message can forward to five.

It is a flexible limit: nothing prevents you from forwarding the same message over and over to different people. But the introduction of more friction helped lower the overall forwarding rate: In the past year, according to WhatsApp, forwardings decreased 25 percent worldwide.

But amid a huge increase in pandemic-related usage, WhatsApp has come to the fore for how it can be used to spread misinformation. Last month, CNN and other news organizations discovered that the app had been used to share a variety of false information about "cures,quot; for COVID-19 and deceit about military activities related to the disease. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar urged people to "Please stop sharing unverified information in WhatsApp groups."

In response, WhatsApp promoted a bot made by the World Health Organization that provides information about the disease that has been examined by health professionals. The application has been used by more than 10 million people. WhatsApp also donated $ 1 million to the International Data Verification Network.