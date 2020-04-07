Whatsapp limits message forwarding to "slow the spread,quot; of misinformation about the coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

– WhatsApp is imposing additional restrictions on the number of times that a forwarded message can be shared simultaneously in a new effort to reduce the spread of misinformation amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging service said Tuesday that any message that has been forwarded five or more times will now face a new limit that prevents a user from forwarding it to more than one chat (contact) at a time.

WhatsApp has been plagued with misinformation for a long time, but the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the problem.

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of forwardings that users have told us can be overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation," the company wrote in a blog.

"We believe it is important to stop the dissemination of these messages to keep WhatsApp as a place for personal conversation," the statement continued.

The move followed the spread of conspiracy theories linking 5G mobile networks to COVID-19 and seemed to inspire people to set fire to cell phone masts in Britain.

The chat application has been gradually adjusting the restrictions in its forwarding function, where a user can easily choose multiple groups or people to receive the message.

Until 2018, for example, one user had been able to forward a message to 250 groups at a time, with each group capable of hosting hundreds of users.

But direct content moderation used on Facebook or Twitter is not possible on WhatsApp because chats are protected by an end-to-end encryption lock.