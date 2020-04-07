What you need to know today: Coronavirus, Boris Johnson, Wisconsin

An early warning to the White House
A memorandum from Peter Navarro, commercial adviser to President Trump, warned in late January that not containing a coronavirus outbreak could cost billions of U.S. dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death.
"Lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the event of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on American soil," said the memo from Mr. Navarro.
The note, dated January 29, was the highest-level alert known to have been circulating in the West Wing. It occurred when the administration was taking its first substantive steps to deal with the crisis, but during a period in which the president also minimized the risks.
In other developments:
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care after his condition worsened, nearly two weeks after testing positive for the virus. Its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is temporarily in charge of the government.
-
Wisconsin will hold its presidential primary elections today, the first test in what is expected to be a fight over changing voting rules during the pandemic. The state Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Democratic governor's attempt to postpone the vote in person, and the United States Supreme Court ruled against an attempt by Wisconsin Democrats to extend the deadline for absentee voting.
-
-
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly addressed the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and criticized them for cheering on their captain, who was withdrawn after he requested help amid an outbreak on the ship.
-
After a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus, scientists assured pet owners that there is no evidence that domestic cats can transmit the virus to people.
-
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered guarantees to New Zealand children, announcing that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy had been designated essential workers. He warned that due to distancing rules, "the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year."
The rising death toll in the US USA
The country's first 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus occurred in just over a month. The 5,000 seconds came in less than five days. Our map shows how fast the numbers have increased.
The New York metropolitan area accounts for more than 40 percent of deaths in the United States, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered some promising news Monday, saying that death and hospitalization rates in the state had begun to stabilize. He again warned New Yorkers to maintain distancing measures.
Four benchmarks to return to normal
How do officials know when it's time to reopen public spaces and start bringing life back to normal? The researchers recently described some markers:
1. Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization, without resorting to crisis care standards. That means having adequate beds, fans, and staff.
2. Authorities must be able to assess all people with symptoms and obtain reliable results quickly. That would be more than 750,000 tests per week in the US. USA
3. Health agencies should be able to monitor confirmed cases, trace contacts of those infected, and have people at risk go into isolation or quarantine.
4. There should be a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days, since symptoms can take so long to appear.
Lessons from the 1918 flu
New research into the deadly influenza pandemic in the early 20th century found that US cities. USA Who promised before and for longer to ban public meetings and close schools it did not fare any worse for disrupting their economies any longer.
Minneapolis, for example, acted quickly and had a considerably lower death rate than St. Paul, just across the Mississippi River. It seems that the economy in Minneapolis also strengthened.
The new study, conducted by researchers at the Federal Reserve and M.I.T., comes amid a debate about the health benefits and economic costs of distancing.
This is what is happening the most.
The conviction for abuse is canceled: Cardinal George Pell, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic leader found guilty in the church's clergy pedophilia crisis, was released today after Australia's supreme court ruled that the jury should have had doubts about his guilt.
Kennedy family accident: The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered after she and her son disappeared last week when their canoe capsized in Chesapeake Bay. The search continues for her 8-year-old son, Gideon McKean.
Snapshot: Above, a caribou at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. A writer from our Travel section reflected on a six-month, 4,000-mile trip to the area and his lessons on how to move forward in a time of uncertainty.
In Memory: E. Margaret Burbidge, who was once denied the use of a telescope because of her sex, made groundbreaking findings about the cosmos. She died Sunday at 100.
What we are seeing: The latest episode of "Some Good News With John Krasinski,quot; highlights the reasons for optimism in our current moment, including a surprise video conference for a 9-year-old girl whose birthday trip to "Hamilton,quot; was canceled.
Night comedy: After C.D.C. Recommended that Americans wear masks in public, President Trump said he would not do it himself. The hosts were puzzled.
Our first live coronavirus briefing was released by the Hong Kong office on January 23, in the early days of the outbreak. It has been in operation ever since, run in turn between newsrooms in Hong Kong and London and headquarters in New York.
"It's the longest-running live thing The Times has ever done," said Rebecca Blumenstein, associate editor. "We have never done anything on this scale before."
Editors and reporters for almost every desk have volunteered to help lighten that workload. Others were recruited to serve on the digital front.
Michael Cooper, who normally covers classical music and dance, has been working on the briefing, which requires him to quickly process and report on a deluge of information.
"It's like drinking from a fire hose," said Cooper. And in addition to the ever-changing stories, Times employees have been working from home since March 13.
"We are quite used to improvising," Cooper said. "When I used to cover plane crashes, I made a small table on a folding table somewhere in the disaster and worked from there. We are used to doing things from strange places. "
