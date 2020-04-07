What you need to know today: Coronavirus, Boris Johnson, Wisconsin

An early warning to the White House

A memorandum from Peter Navarro, commercial adviser to President Trump, warned in late January that not containing a coronavirus outbreak could cost billions of U.S. dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death.

"Lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the event of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on American soil," said the memo from Mr. Navarro.

The note, dated January 29, was the highest-level alert known to have been circulating in the West Wing. It occurred when the administration was taking its first substantive steps to deal with the crisis, but during a period in which the president also minimized the risks.

In other developments:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care after his condition worsened, nearly two weeks after testing positive for the virus. Its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is temporarily in charge of the government.

Wisconsin will hold its presidential primary elections today, the first test in what is expected to be a fight over changing voting rules during the pandemic. The state Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Democratic governor's attempt to postpone the vote in person, and the United States Supreme Court ruled against an attempt by Wisconsin Democrats to extend the deadline for absentee voting.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly addressed the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and criticized them for cheering on their captain, who was withdrawn after he requested help amid an outbreak on the ship.

After a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus, scientists assured pet owners that there is no evidence that domestic cats can transmit the virus to people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered guarantees to New Zealand children, announcing that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy had been designated essential workers. He warned that due to distancing rules, "the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year."

