What you didn't see in the Tiger King revealed

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It's the town's conversation, thanks in part to when it fell, as much of the country began to take refuge in its place as the coronavirus spread, and its really crazy topic. Originally a documentary about big cats and other exotic animals being held in the United States by private owners, Tiger king transformed from one series to another from one movie to another and then to a series of real crimes about Exotic Joe and a longstanding enmity with Carole Baskin as it bounced from CNN to Netflix, according to the editor Doug Abel. And what viewers got in the seven-episode series is just the tip of the iceberg.

"We ended up with a lot of material, characters that didn't make the cut at all," Abel told The Hollywood Reporter.