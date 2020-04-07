What you didn't see in the Tiger King revealed

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It's the town's conversation, thanks in part to when it fell, as much of the country began to take refuge in its place as the coronavirus spread, and its really crazy topic. Originally a documentary about big cats and other exotic animals being held in the United States by private owners, Tiger king transformed from one series to another from one movie to another and then to a series of real crimes about Exotic Joe and a longstanding enmity with Carole Baskin as it bounced from CNN to Netflix, according to the editor Doug Abel. And what viewers got in the seven-episode series is just the tip of the iceberg.
"We ended up with a lot of material, characters that didn't make the cut at all," Abel told The Hollywood Reporter.
In an interview for THR & # 39; s Behind the screen podcast series, Abel said those involved with Tiger king they weren't prepared to become one of the most talked about shows of 2020. "We really didn't know and weren't sure if people were going to make it through the first or second episode. We just thought this is too weird," he said. Due to time constraints, Tiger King did not receive any type of screening tests. "It is definitely a surprise to me and I know the entire crew, so I didn't expect that, no," he added.
While the project was being edited, events were unfolding, such as the death of Joe Exotic's husband. After that, Abel said the story became "much bigger in scope,quot; and filming was restarted. With the restart of production, the filmmakers began to meet new players and the threads of the program, such as the murder for rent plot, began to connect.
Some recordings include the revelation that Joe Exotic was not singing in his music videos that he was so proud of.
"We have a really funny scene where it is revealed that Joe is not the singer of his own songs," said Abel. "The only reason we didn't include that is that there was a last-minute legal issue where we were concerned that he might actually partially sing on some of them, so we decided not to go down that path. It was also a scene that's Very, very funny, but wherever we put it, it seemed to derail the story. So it was a bit unfortunate that we didn't have that there. "
Another short story involved the relationship between Tim stark Y Jeff Lowe. According to Abel, they simply did not have an end and it is an ongoing story. Then, as viewers watched some of the interaction between the two, the thread hung. Abel said Jeff Lowe could have been explored further if they had had time.
"We maintain a list that we call the 'orphan list' and actually we knew all these scenes that they were lovely and we would love to go in, but we couldn't," said Abel. However, upon further examination, he said he believes they did a good job of including most of their desired scenes in the series.
