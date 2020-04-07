What we hear while Denver jazz clubs are closed

I'm usually here to tell you about the live music that's slated to happen on various local stages in the coming weeks. But there will be no live music in the next month, at least, so I'd like to remind you that while all performing artists will suffer financially to some degree during this unprecedented novel coronavirus pandemic, tour-dependent musicians and music. Smaller venues where creative music is featured often don't have the resources to back down compared to what, for example, Pearl Jam or Taylor Swift might have at their disposal.

Consider searching for your favorite jazz artists on platforms like bandcamp.com and back up your art with downloads and physical products. That is not an act of charity; it is quite compensating the people who light up our universe.

In the meantime, there's a ton of TV binge eating, and anything we have to do to maintain a sense of normality is great, right? Music is great therapy, and this is what I've had in heavy rotation at home for the past few weeks.

Mosaic logs It was basically created for excessive listening. Founded in the 1980s, the mail order label has excavated countless exciting projects, making available definitive collections of unappreciated music. They do it again with "The Complete Hank Mobley Blue Note Sessions, 1963-1970,quot;. Mobley was known as the "tenor saxophone middleweight champion," but that does little to describe the energy and commitment he applied to each project he led.

An emotionally attractive player with an enthusiastic intellect, Mobley was an equally sensitive composer, as these eight CDs demonstrate time and time again. It sounds wonderful in hard bop or Bossa Nova settings, and part of the fun of traveling back with this package is the training of world-class trumpeters who served as your collaborators: Lee Morgan, Woody Shaw, Freddie Hubbard, Donald Byrd, Blue Mitchell and Dizzy Reece. You'll want to delight in this utopian music and then look for old titles from these artists, too. (This is how becoming a jazz obsessive works; it is the project of a lifetime). They're only making 2,500 of these, so order at mosaicrecords.com.

New sounds hanging in the air in my house include the guitarist Liberty Ellman & # 39; s contemplative, expanding "Last Desert,quot; (Pi Recordings); Shabaka and the ancestors "We are sent here by history (Momentum!)," Which impressively harkens back to the 1970s sounds of Pharoah Sanders and Leon Thomas as he rushes into the future; and Tim Berne's latest album with his group Snake oil, "The fantastic lady 10,quot; (Intakt). Berne's solos drift to unpredictable places, and he's been doing this sort of thing for an admirably long time.

In memory: It was a shock to hear of the longtime Denver saxophonist and band director Freddy Rodriguez Sr., for complications associated with COVID-19, on March 25 at the age of 89 years. Anyone who saw him perform at El Chapultepec knew of his boundless energy, and was reported to have been seen on stage until recently. It is a tragic loss for your family and our community.

RELATED: Denver jazz legend Freddy Rodriguez Sr. dies of coronavirus complications

I pulled out a CD of her work from the shelf, "The Jazz Corps,quot; recorded for Pacific Jazz in 1966. The album featured group leader Trumpeter Tommy Peltier and Roland (not yet Rahsaan) Kirk on the cover, but there is a photo on the back of "Fred,quot; Rodriguez, dressed in a fancy suit. with a cigarette in his right hand, smiling. Michael Cuscuna's 1994 reissue notes say Rodríguez played with the Gerald Wilson, Horace Tapscott, and Pérez Prado Orchestra before returning to Denver. That is an impressive resume. Set the record and Rodríguez is on the left channel, playing with his heart and serving as a foil for the multifaceted Kirk, who is on the right. Few musicians could "compete,quot; with Kirk, but Rodríguez is there, holding his finale, note by note. Rest in peace.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.