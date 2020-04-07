What is hydroxychloroquine? – Up News Info

President Trump said that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, "could change the rules of the game,quot; in the fight against COVID-19. At the same time, some of its scientific advisers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say they still can't pinpoint evidence that it definitely works.

So what is hydroxychloroquine? Good question.

"Hydroxychloroquine is an old-school antimalarial drug that was first approved by the FDA in 1955," said Dr. David Boulware, professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Minnesota.

His team has been working nonstop since March 9 to investigate whether hydroxychloroquine could not only prevent COVID-19, but also shorten and decrease symptoms once the disease first strikes.

The University of Minnesota trial is one of several across the country that looks at this drug to treat or prevent COVID-19. Now it is mainly used in the USA. USA To treat lupus patients.

"There's a lot of excitement coming from the highest levels, obviously, about hydroxychloroquine," said Dr. Boulware. "There is much more emotion than data, which is a small problem."

Some smaller studies have been published on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and its effect in patients with COVID-19. According to Dr. Boulware, those studies were small, limited, and did not include the controls necessary to be considered good or definitive.

"There is a hint, there is something promising, but there is no real real data to suggest it works," said Dr. Boulware. "We are trying to demonstrate that it works."

Last month, the FDA approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for "compassionate use,quot; to treat COVID-19.

Up News Info contacted Twin Cities hospitals asking, even with limited data, whether COVID-19 patients were being treated with hydroxychloroquine.

M Health Fairview said that, as a system, it does not recommend hydroxychloroquine treatment outside of clinical trials.

Allina said that hydroxychloroquine is part of her COVID-19 treatment guidelines, but is currently limited to hospitalized patients only and should consult an infectious disease physician to prescribe it.

"We have an unprecedented problem for physicians," said Dr. Michael Schnaus, a hospitalist at Methodist and Regions Hospitals as well as a faculty member at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. "We are not only facing an epidemic, but we are also in a time crisis."

Dr. Schnaus said COVID-19 patients in the HealthPartners system receive hydroxychloroquine after serious discussions with their doctors and a panel of experts, including doctors, hospitals and pharmacists.

He said that healthcare providers are trying to discover drugs and treatments in real time. At this time, only HealthPartners hospitalized patients with critical COVID-19 disease, or what could become critical, are being treated with the drug.

"The protocol is constantly changing," said Dr. Schnaus.

Hydroxychloroquine has some side effects, which are often mild. According to Dr. Boulware, there are concerns about allergic reactions and heart rhythms.

"But if you give enough patients, hundreds of thousands or millions of patients, it will have some serious side effects and some people will be hurt," said Dr. Boulware.

Another concern is that running the drug could take away the drug from lupus patients who need it and for whom experts know it works.

Dr. Boulware hopes to have more data on the prevention of COVID-19 in a few weeks.

"I am hopeful, but I am also skeptical," he said.

If you've recently been closely exposed to a case of COVID-19 or have early symptoms of the disease, Dr. Boulware's research team at the University of Minnesota is looking for more participants. People can find more information by clicking here or by sending an email to [email protected]