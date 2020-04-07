What happened when Jennifer Aniston saw Mayer’s IG Live join

Can't a girl see an Instagram Live in peace?

Since many Americans have a bit more extra free time while staying home and following social distancing, some have seen themselves seeing a few more lives on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston No exception!

During the weekend, the friends star met ex boyfriend John Mayeraccount and decided to look at a portion.

For those who wonder how we know this information, they can thank the practical dandy Internet. While John was talking to his followers, some fans noticed that Jennifer's verified account appeared in the comments section. As for what she wrote, Jennifer chose three emoji of joy.

As we tried to figure out what he was referring to, some observers shared that John discussed a variety of topics during his Instagram Live, including his fond memories of the deceased. Bill withers.

"Whether he was speaking to you or an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is helpful," John reportedly shared during their conversation. "Four percent of the things I say are useful. 100 percent of the things he said were useful."