What happened when Jennifer Aniston saw Mayer’s IG Live join

Kevin Mazur / VF / WireImage for Vanity Fair
Can't a girl see an Instagram Live in peace?
Since many Americans have a bit more extra free time while staying home and following social distancing, some have seen themselves seeing a few more lives on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston No exception!
During the weekend, the friends star met ex boyfriend John Mayeraccount and decided to look at a portion.
For those who wonder how we know this information, they can thank the practical dandy Internet. While John was talking to his followers, some fans noticed that Jennifer's verified account appeared in the comments section. As for what she wrote, Jennifer chose three emoji of joy.
As we tried to figure out what he was referring to, some observers shared that John discussed a variety of topics during his Instagram Live, including his fond memories of the deceased. Bill withers.
"Whether he was speaking to you or an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is helpful," John reportedly shared during their conversation. "Four percent of the things I say are useful. 100 percent of the things he said were useful."
Jennifer and John dated more than a decade ago. And although their romantic relationship did not work, the couple seems to be on friendly terms.
In February, the duo was seen at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the same time. A source later shared with E! News that they weren't together overnight.
"They both come frequently and it was a coincidence that they were there the same night. They got up to leave at the same time and walked around the lobby with their groups, but it didn't seem like much." our shared source "John went alone and Jen went with her friends,quot;.
And when asked about the romance in fashion In 2008 Jennifer had nothing but kind things to say about the singer.
"We care about each other. It's fun when you get to a place in a relationship and they both realize that we may need to do something else, but still, really, we love each other a lot. It's painful," he recalled in the publication. "There was no malicious intent. I care deeply about him; we talk, we love each other. And that's where he is."
