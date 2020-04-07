Wendy Williams rants about NeNe Leakes who blinds her with RHOA cameras despite saying she didn't want to be a housewife

During her Quarantine Hot Topics segment, Wendy Williams revealed that NeNe Leakes "ambushed,quot; her about joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta! The talk show host was furious about it, telling his followers that everything quickly became awkward for her as he surprised her with the Bravo cameras!

Apparently, Wendy ended up hanging on NeNe while on the phone for the same reason!

In other words, it appears that the two women had the consequences and it was so bad when it came to Wendy, that she spent almost her entire Hot Topics segment talking to her fans about a certain phone conversation between them.

The host revealed that they had not been in contact since NeNe telephoned her while the RHOA cameras were on!

As you know, many people have been begging Wendy to join the Real Housewives franchise, but she has made it clear before that she is not interested!

‘Friday night I was at the house taking care of my affairs … my phone rings shortly after 10 o'clock and it's NeNe … I said:‘ Hello NeNe, why are you screaming? Why are we on speaker, is your house big enough? What are you doing? "She (NeNe) said," Girl. "I said," Yes NeNe, why are you talking so loud? "She said," I'm here with all my people … "Wendy recalled.

Wendy apparently heard people talking in the background and then her friend NeNe suggested FaceTiming.

However, Wendy mentioned that she doesn't like FaceTiming.

‘If I don't do it with my own parents or the program, why would I do it for someone from there? I like NeNe, but she is still a person "over there,quot; to me. Honestly, this is where the ambush came in. She says: & # 39; Wendy, look, she was dressed in hair, makeup and costumes with all her people, we are filming and I want you to be on the speaker! & # 39 ;. I said: 'NeNe, I did it for you once, you asked me to … I made it very clear (that) I am not a housewife', Wendy continued saying about the situation.

Then Wendy hung up on NeNe and mentioned to her audience that she had no regrets, especially since NeNe never called back to apologize.



