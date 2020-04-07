We can still travel: with Photoshop and a dream

Irizarry, who loves to cook, spent the last Sunday in March putting the recipe to use in his Astoria, New York kitchen.

"Q Maqluba,quot; literally means "backwards,quot; in Arabic. So creating this dish was a testament to the discipline, memory, and anticipation of a trip to Jordan with EscapingNY. Perhaps, in today's times, it was also a testimony to a world turned upside down, "he said.

Ad-libbing also has its merits. After canceling their stay at Twin Farms, an adult-only Relais & Châteaux retreat in Vermont, Ross and Jordi McGraw recreated parts of their romantic getaway at Mr. McGraw's parents' home in Pennsylvania, where they had moved into quarantine. .

After putting their young son to bed, the McGraws opened up some good wine (brought, along with other essentials, from their Manhattan apartment). The bucolic setting and mountain views sounded slightly like Vermont. A hot tub added a pinch of five-star luxury. And the movie "My Friend Dahmer," about the serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer, was the substitute for Twim Farms' annual mystery murder weekend. McGraw, a freelance writer, loves murder mysteries.

"It was the complete opposite of the weekend we had planned," said McGraw, 33. “But you can only get so stressed out about things; We were lucky to have a place to go, that we were all healthy and safe, and that we had a sleeping baby. ”

McGraw knows that he will eventually make it to Twin Farms, which is high on his travel list. EscapingNY has rescheduled Ms. Irizarry's Jordan tour for later this year. And Pollak and Palenzuela hope that at least part of their nearly half-year gap year, which would have taken them from Europe and the Middle East to Hawaii and eventually Vietnam, will materialize.

"In our opinion, we are not thinking of it as canceled. As crazy as it sounds, I think that is what helps us stay sane. Everything seems bleak right now, so we thought we would do our part and stay inside, we will stay still and see what happens, "said Palenzuela.