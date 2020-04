(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Wayne County deputy died last Friday of COVID-19, just a week after his wife's death.

Sergeant J.J. Smith was placed on a ventilator after being admitted to a hospital on March 27.

He later died at Garden City Hospital.

Smith retired from the state department after 16 years of service.

He was 51 years old.

