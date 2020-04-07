[WATCH] The Sopranos ’Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa Talk Podcast – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML87d70ad0c605da11cd570c41d55a622a76%

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa joined the Deadline at Home quarantine talk series Deadline at Home to discuss their new podcast. Talking soprano. Imperioli played Tony Soprano's troubled protégé Christopher Moltisanti, wrote episodes and became a producer. Schirripa played the soprano crime family member Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri before jumping to the right side of the law in Blue blood.

They discuss why they decided to rewatch episodes from each of the six seasons, for the first time since they aired. They're breaking them down one by one, and these are guys who know where all the bodies are buried.

In the podcast, they open up about the origins of the iconic series created by David Chase and work with a cast led by James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Van Zandt. And key scenes that shot with the late great Ganfolfini.

Take a look at the previous interview.

David Chase and & # 39; The Sopranos & # 39; Gang Look Back 20 Years Later: Part I