Watch Stephen Colbert perform Chance the Rapper & # 39; s Sunday Candy

On Monday, rapper "Hot Shower,quot; caught up with Stephen Colbert in The Late Show and gave the nightly host an update on how he and his family are hanging on.

After joking that his two daughters Kensli, 4 and Mari, 7 months, have been "defeating,quot; him and his wife Kirsten Corley When it comes to all aspects of social distancing, she opened up about how difficult it has been not being able to see older family members, particularly her grandmother. Fortunately, they can connect through social media.

"He's on Instagram now," Chance said. "She's been sending memes, which is really weird, right? Because, like, she's my grandmother. But, she … I think she only goes through Instagram all day. Every five minutes, I get a DM from a crazy Christian meme. "

While the Grammy winner got excited about Grandma, Stephen took the opportunity to recite the lyrics to his song "Sunday Candy,quot;, which is an ode to the matriarch, and left Chance speechless.