Watch Stephen Colbert perform Chance the Rapper & # 39; s Sunday Candy

It seems Chance of the rapper It has some competition.
On Monday, rapper "Hot Shower,quot; caught up with Stephen Colbert in The Late Show and gave the nightly host an update on how he and his family are hanging on.
After joking that his two daughters Kensli, 4 and Mari, 7 months, have been "defeating,quot; him and his wife Kirsten Corley When it comes to all aspects of social distancing, she opened up about how difficult it has been not being able to see older family members, particularly her grandmother. Fortunately, they can connect through social media.
"He's on Instagram now," Chance said. "She's been sending memes, which is really weird, right? Because, like, she's my grandmother. But, she … I think she only goes through Instagram all day. Every five minutes, I get a DM from a crazy Christian meme. "
While the Grammy winner got excited about Grandma, Stephen took the opportunity to recite the lyrics to his song "Sunday Candy,quot;, which is an ode to the matriarch, and left Chance speechless.
"I never knew her, but I feel like I know your grandmother a bit because I know that," he started before jumping into the first verse of the song. "He can say in his voice, in his own way, that he loves you / With his eyes, with his smile / With his belt, with his hands, with his money / You are the thesis of his prayers / All his nieces and nephews are just pieces of the capes / Only the ones she loves as much as you are Jesus Christ and Taylor. "
"You have a future, so you're singing for your grandmother / I'm singing too, but my grandmother is not your grandmother," he continued as Chance remained stunned. "Yours, what is it? Sun-dried, fried? Southside and beat the devil by a landslide / Pray with your hands clenched, president of my fan club, telling her / Something told me I should take my butt to Church. "
Still amazed at Stephen's knowledge of the song, Chance said, "How do you know the lyrics better than I do right now?"
Fortunately for the rapper "Cocoa Butter Kisses,quot;, Stephen was not done yet. Skipping to the second verse, he continued: "You went to church for the candy, the mint was the truth."
Watch Stephen dominate "Sunday Candy,quot; and blow Chance's mind in the epic video above!
%MINIFYHTML8da345a8670a0a55e8cf64e8afc1ba047%