Watch Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon surprise Tim Cook from Apple on FaceTime

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon Y Tim Cook make an amazing squad

On Monday, the trio joined in for a special episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and connected via FaceTime to talk about the singer's big announcement "Stupid Love,quot;: The One world: together at home global benefit concert.

Before calling the Apple CEO, Gaga explained that she needed to contact Tim to see if he would donate to the cause, which will support the World Health Organization and front-line healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.

"I think we should call Tim Cook," she said to Jimmy, to which he replied, "I don't have his number." Gaga then joked, "I'll give it to you. I'll send it to you," adding, "I don't know if he knows he's going to be on TV yet, but let's go to FaceTime and find out."

Once Tim was on the line, he shared that he will make a donation. "You can confirm me," he said to the A star has been born Actress. "We are very proud to be a part of this."