Watch Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon surprise Tim Cook from Apple on FaceTime

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon Y Tim Cook make an amazing squad
On Monday, the trio joined in for a special episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and connected via FaceTime to talk about the singer's big announcement "Stupid Love,quot;: The One world: together at home global benefit concert.
Before calling the Apple CEO, Gaga explained that she needed to contact Tim to see if he would donate to the cause, which will support the World Health Organization and front-line healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.
"I think we should call Tim Cook," she said to Jimmy, to which he replied, "I don't have his number." Gaga then joked, "I'll give it to you. I'll send it to you," adding, "I don't know if he knows he's going to be on TV yet, but let's go to FaceTime and find out."
Once Tim was on the line, he shared that he will make a donation. "You can confirm me," he said to the A star has been born Actress. "We are very proud to be a part of this."
Excited to hear that the tech mogul is on board, Gaga exclaimed, "My next single is called Cook Tim Cook." I'll get it out tomorrow. You just helped a lot of people. "
Impressed by Gaga's dedication to the special, Jimmy applauded her for reaching so many people and making donations. "Tim is the one who is making it happen," he said before Tim signed. "He just picked up the phone. Thanks a lot Tim. You're the best."
Earlier in the episode, Gaga revealed that she had already raised $ 35 million for the event and assured viewers that "when the show starts, put away your wallets and credit cards. Just sit back and watch the show."
"I want to highlight this kind and global community that is coming together right now. It is this brave effort that we are all witnessing right now," he shared. "This triumph that is the medical community. It is amazing what is happening to them. And I know it is easy to say yes, this is a disaster, it is a global pandemic, but take a second to marvel at the courage. It is amazing what what they are doing. "
The special will be presented by Jimmy, Jimmy Kimmel Y Stephen Colbert and will also feature special appearances and performances by various artists, athletes, and more, including David Beckham, Chris Martin, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Paul MCCARTNEY Y Priyanka Chopra.
One world: together at home will air live on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC, NBC, iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS Networks.
(E! AND NBC are part of the universal NBC family.)
%MINIFYHTML86c1f56141d83161147d8ccd4f5befb27%