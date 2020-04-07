Watch Hoda Kotb's reaction to comments about Tracy Morgan's sex life

Can anyone say … shrink?
It was another day for Hoda Kotb how she was a hostess Today Tuesday morning, that is, until it was time for an interview with Tracy Morgan on live morning television. The presenter began his interview by asking the comedian what it is like to be home with him and his family during the current coronavirus pandemic.
"Well, my wife and I have been in quarantine for three weeks, so she is pregnant three times. Every week she became pregnant," replied the star, referring to his wife of almost five years. Megan Wollover. The couple is the mother of Maven, a 6-year-old daughter.
While the television primarily featured Morgan, each time he approached Kotb, she laughed and smiled through the awkward exchange.
"And also, now we are playing a lot of roles," he added. "He is playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I am the scientist who discovered the cure and who will do anything to save his grandfather's life, and I am serious."
Kotb's response? "You are creative."
Then the conversation moved to the celebrity's house, where she has a fishbowl the size of a wall. Morgan noted that, given the recent news that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus, he wants all his pets tested, including a 600-pound gorilla he allegedly recently purchased.
When Kotb asked him if he was "really or just pretending," he confirmed, "I'm real, man. This is real!"
"Tracy Morgan just gave Hoda Kotb the most awkward interview ever, OMG," read one tweet.
On a more serious note, Morgan, who survived a 2014 accident, had powerful words for healthcare workers.
"I spent a lot of time in the hospital and I know what happens there and I know these people, they work hard to take care of you. I am very proud of them. They are my heroes," he said. his.
The Last O.G. Star concluded the interview with a PSA. "We all have to unite as people now. Now is not the time to blame and all these other things and anger. It is here now. We have to be together. We have to stay safe. No one wants to pass it on. No one wants to attract it. No one wants to get it. So let's stay safe and follow the protocol we have to follow to protect our children and our pets. "
