Watch Hoda Kotb's reaction to comments about Tracy Morgan's sex life

Can anyone say … shrink?

It was another day for Hoda Kotb how she was a hostess Today Tuesday morning, that is, until it was time for an interview with Tracy Morgan on live morning television. The presenter began his interview by asking the comedian what it is like to be home with him and his family during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, my wife and I have been in quarantine for three weeks, so she is pregnant three times. Every week she became pregnant," replied the star, referring to his wife of almost five years. Megan Wollover. The couple is the mother of Maven, a 6-year-old daughter.

While the television primarily featured Morgan, each time he approached Kotb, she laughed and smiled through the awkward exchange.

"And also, now we are playing a lot of roles," he added. "He is playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I am the scientist who discovered the cure and who will do anything to save his grandfather's life, and I am serious."

Kotb's response? "You are creative."