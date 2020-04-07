Warrior Princess April Marathons on Syfy – Deadline

Are you running out of material trapped during the coronavirus quarantine? Syfy offers full series marathons of Battlestar Galactica Y Xena: warrior princess during the month of April, with Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless as hosts.

Organized by Lawless, the six seasons (134 episodes) of Xena It will air on Syfy every Thursday morning and afternoon starting April 16. Lawless will provide coats for the marathons, which will be presented by Syfy Fangrrls, and will also feature surprise guest special appearances.

The Four Seasons (76 episodes) of Battlestar Galactica, including miniseries and movies in two parts Razor Y The plan, It will air in a 3-day uninterrupted marathon beginning Monday, April 20 at 12 a.m. ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9 a.m. ET. Helfer will host the entire marathon, hosted by Syfy Wire, which also includes surprise guest appearances.

Both series are immediately available to stream via NBCU's Syfy.com and OneApp.

Syfy Wire Podcast Battlestar Galacticast, hosted by Helfer and writer / journalist Marc Bernardin is also available through Syfy.com and major podcast platforms. The podcast will launch an extra episode on Monday April 20 with a cast meeting, featuring Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more, and a live read from the pilot episode, "33 "