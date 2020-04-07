Warren Feeney at the running of the bulls in Blagoevgrad in the former Bulgarian club of Dimitar Berbatov | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLb625f661fe113c32e4b4686af48134a076%





Former Bournemouth, Luton and Cardiff forward Feeney is in charge of top Bulgarian contenders Pirin Blagoevgrad

In the town of Blagoevgrad, in southwestern Bulgaria, Warren Feeney, via video call from his office, points outside at the training grounds of the club he joined in November.

"It's where Dimitar Berbatov started as a child," says the former Bournemouth striker Sky Sports News. "I think his house is about 150 meters from the stadium, so if we can find another player like him, we would be more than happy!"

Feeney is in charge of the second division team, Pirin Blagoevgrad, and when the coronavirus pandemic escalated, he suddenly found himself thousands of miles from his wife Katy and family, with nothing to prepare for.

"It was difficult, I will not lie," he reveals. "I thought about going home, but there was an opportunity to be in quarantine for two weeks so I wouldn't see my family anyway. I think looking at the big picture is a good decision."

Feeney joined Blagoevgrad as manager in November

Instead, he oversees training programs (they can only go out in pairs) and tries to keep players involved. It helps that owners have released "seven or eight,quot; PlayStation consoles for the team.

"He's better than them doing the toilet paper challenge," Feeney jokes. "You can see how much exercise they lose. I'm sure it's the same with other players at the highest level. We try to keep them busy."

"The club has been very good. They own some restaurants, so all the children are feeding at the moment. We are going to collect the food (due to the isolation). They take care of us."

Feeney's team ranks 12th in the Bulgarian Second League after having played 20 games before the end of football.

Once manager of Newport and Northern Ireland County Champions Linfield, Feeney was also an assistant to Harry Kewell in Crawley and Notts County before another stint in his home country with Ards.

A former teammate of his, who had been advising Pirin investors in Dubai, recommended him for the job and Feeney is seeing the bigger picture.

"It is a charming place with fantastic owners," he says. "It is owned by Emirates Wealth and they really take care of everyone. They have massive plans and have just built a new training ground with a lot of money."

"I can go live anywhere and move on. I was impressed not only by the club, but also by the city of Blagoevgrad and Bulgaria itself."

Feeney had terms as assistant manager in Newport County, Crawley Town and Notts County

Football is largely in the background for Feeney, as planning for next season is proving virtually impossible.

"I'm talking to agents and clubs and nobody knows what's going on, so you really can't plan because if the season is extended, will the player contracts be extended?" he says.

"It is difficult. FIFA and UEFA are doing their best, but we have to deal with it day by day and that is what we are prepared for."

"If the football season has to end, it has to end, but it's just a sport in a population of billions. It's a crisis. I was listening to Harry Kane in Sky Sports News and I think it was correct when he said that there had to be a cut-off point. "

Feeney scored five goals in 46 matches with Northern Ireland between 2002 and 2011

Feeney had watched from afar, a month before taking the job, when the name of Bulgarian football was tarnished after racist abuse by England players led UEFA to ban the stadium.

"Bulgaria doesn't want it (racism)," he says. "It's a minority of fans. It's not something we want and I certainly haven't seen it in our games."

"I've been to a couple of games in the big league and haven't seen him there either. Maybe the fans came out just to hear that game. We don't want him in football."

"They have great teams here: Ludogorets, Levski, CSKA, ourselves. We want to get into that top league."

That's the big picture, but the priority here, like every club in the world, is to stay safe indoors. Soccer is for consoles.