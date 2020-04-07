WarnerMedia Parent AT&T applies for a $ 5.5B loan amid a coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf69c59c0b01fe8c77e7dc68c63ac9b9c76%

WarnerMedia parent A&T said Tuesday it has entered into a new $ 5.5 billion loan loan at competitive rates with 12 banks to provide additional financial flexibility to its "already strong cash position." The loans are prepaid without penalty, he said, as he seeks to reassure markets and employees that he is on solid ground in uncertain times.

AT&T also noted that it already has access to a fully committed $ 15 billion revolver loan that it has no need or plans to go back in 2020, but it's there just in case. AT&T is the latest major media company to develop its cash cushion to protect itself against the economic risks and unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company also offered a financial update, marking its financial strengths, including a solid balance sheet and attractive liquidity. He said he had about $ 12 billion in cash as of December 31 and received about $ 4 billion from the sale of preferred shares in February. It also completed a share buyback in March, but has now stopped all share buybacks.

Going forward, the company, which plans to launch HBO Max the next moth, said it hopes the following will put it in a good spot:

• The strength and relevance of core underwriting businesses, continued execution of business transformation initiatives, and dimensioning operations to economic activity will provide cash from operations to support network investments, dividend payments, and retirement of debt, as well as the ability to invest in business opportunities. that arise as economies recover.

• Approximately $ 2 billion from the expected closing later in 2020 from CME's previously announced sale, as well as additional revenue from a number of other property and tower sales.

• The company expects to close the sale of its operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. USA Later this year, and intends to use the proceeds to withdraw an outstanding preferential interest.

• Continuous access to commercial papers, bond markets and other financial activities that, as in the past, will be used as part of normal financial activity based on cost, duration and general market conditions.

• As it has for the past 36 years, the company will pay a quarterly dividend to shareholders. .

AT&T also added that its pension fund does not require cash in the short term and does not expect any required contributions until 2022. The plan has allocated substantially all of the remaining assets to fixed income, preferred securities and other investments that have much lower returns impacted by the current stock markets.

He also emphasized that he believes his exposure to short-term equipment shortages is limited given a geographically diverse supply chain.