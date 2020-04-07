Warm and dry with temperatures rising to 70 degrees

%MINIFYHTMLfe0dc19ab298f90e75c8b5d78919a2bc76%

Denver will have a few more days of hot, dry conditions before a new weather system offers the possibility of rain on Thursday and snow on Sunday, forecasters said.





Sunny skies with a high temperature near 72 degrees are expected Tuesday in Denver, the National Weather Service said in Boulder. Southwest winds could reach gusts of up to 16 mph. The low temperature will be about 39 degrees, the NWS said.

Sun and a high of around 66 degrees are forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 36 degrees overnight, the weather service said.

Late showers are possible on Thursdays. It will be partially sunny with a high temperature of about 58 degrees, the NWS said. Thunderstorms and an increasing chance of rain are expected on Thursday night.

Warm and dry today in north central and northeast Colorado. Warm temperatures combined with low relative humidity and windy conditions will result in a high fire hazard in the extreme northeast of Colorado.

Afternoon showers are possible on Friday, when it will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 63 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain is possible on Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will rise to about 57 degrees on Saturday and to 42 on Sunday.

Showers and then a mix of rain and snow are likely early on Sunday morning. After 5 a.m., only snow is forecast, the NWS said.

There will be a chance of snow until Monday, when the high temperature is only about 36 degrees.