Warm and dry with temperatures rising to 70 degrees

Denver will have a few more days of hot, dry conditions before a new weather system offers the possibility of rain on Thursday and snow on Sunday, forecasters said.

Sunny skies with a high temperature near 72 degrees are expected Tuesday in Denver, the National Weather Service said in Boulder. Southwest winds could reach gusts of up to 16 mph. The low temperature will be about 39 degrees, the NWS said.

Sun and a high of around 66 degrees are forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 36 degrees overnight, the weather service said.

Late showers are possible on Thursdays. It will be partially sunny with a high temperature of about 58 degrees, the NWS said. Thunderstorms and an increasing chance of rain are expected on Thursday night.

Afternoon showers are possible on Friday, when it will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 63 degrees, forecasters said.

