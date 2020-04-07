Walz hopes to extend his home stay until the end of April – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2dd99bf838f0e218d6c0b8e27807d6e075%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection in the country, but the state should not be complacent, Governor Walz said Monday as he prepared to issue a stay-at-home order he imposed nearly two years ago. weeks.

"Minnesota is 17 for every 100,000 right now," Walz told reporters about the state's infection rate. “It makes us better in the country. But we are not resting on those laurels. We are preparing for what is to come, a surge in our hospitals, a burden on those emergency rooms and the risk to our neighbors. "

The governor said he does not want people to become complacent with the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released Monday. Minnesota is testing at a higher rate than other states, but not enough to provide a true picture of the extent of the virus's spread, he said.

Minnesota's confirmed case count rose to 986, 51 more than on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, increased by one to 30. Of the positive cases, 470 no longer need to be isolated. As of Monday, 115 patients were hospitalized, 11 more than on Sunday, with 57 in intensive care, nine more than the day before.

Walz's original order to stay home runs through Friday, but he has said in recent days that he is not ready to lift it. Walz said he hopes to announce a decision "in the next day or two," noting that it will likely last until the end of April, according to federal guidance, and may include some adjustments to the ground rules.

While Minnesotans have been very good at social distancing, he said, they are not so good at parks and other recreation areas.

The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene Tuesday to pass a bill that ensures first responders and healthcare workers who are infected with the coronavirus qualify for workers' compensation without having to prove they got sick on the job.

A Senate task force on the COVID-19 crisis was warned Monday that a state budget that had a projected surplus of $ 1.5 billion would take a huge hit due to the sudden drop in tax revenues, the increase in emergency spending and increased unemployment claims. Budget Commissioner Myron Frans told the panel that the list of things he did not know about the impact would be greater than he would like.

"Obviously we know that the budget we approved last May is no longer operational in the sense that the $ 1.5 billion surplus is literally not showing," Frans said. "Every day, less and less is shown."

While Minnesota has just over $ 2.1 billion from the federal stimulus plan, "we just don't know when or exactly how we can spend it," he said. The state government is expected to get $ 1.2 billion from that, with almost $ 1 billion going to local governments. Some of that can be used to fill gaps in the budget created by COVID-19 related expenses. Frans said the state expects to obtain guidance from the Treasury Department by next Monday.

Also Monday, authorities announced a task force to protect Minnesotans from scams and other crimes associated with the pandemic. The Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team will be led by the United States Attorney's Office for Minnesota, the Office of the State Attorney General, and the Minnesota County Bar Association. Attorney General Keith Ellison's office has posted a complaint form on its website.

