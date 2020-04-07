Wall Street rally fails when oil prices drop suddenly – Up News Info

NEW YORK – A big rebound on Wall Street is losing steam in Tuesday afternoon trading, weakened in part by another drop in the price of oil, but the market is still on track for a rare consecutive gain.

The S,amp;P 500 rose 0.3% with a half hour to trade, after rising as much as 3.5% in the morning. Market gains faded as the price of US oil rose. USA It went from a profit to a sharp loss of over 9% in the afternoon, weighing on energy stocks and the S,amp;P 500 overall.

It was down what had been a lush day for markets around the world, following Monday's 7% rise for the S,amp;P 500 in encouraging signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be close to stabilizing in some of the worst-hit areas of the world. world.

Despite the fact that economists say a punitive recession is inevitable, this week's stock market has been looking forward to when economies will reopen from their medically induced coma. A spike in new infections would offer some clarity on how long the recession can last and how deep it will be.

Investors could finally imagine the other side of the economic shutdown, after authorities forced companies to stop in hopes of halting the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, governments around the world are approving or discussing billions of dollars more in aid to the economy.

Many professional investors say they are wary of the recent rise and expect more volatility ahead. Those concerns were confirmed on Tuesday when the S,amp;P 500 rose, fell, rose, fell, and rose again during the day. However, it is on track to make one of the few consecutive gains for the market as the coronavirus outbreak caused it to start selling in mid-February.

"We are still in what they would call the recovery from the previous low," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Noting that this type of recovery is common in deep bear markets, Wall Street speaks when stocks fall 20% or more from a peak.

"There is no guarantee that the worst is over, but traders believe that there is at least some money in the short term," Stovall said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.4%, to 22,768, and the Nasdaq was virtually flat at 3:24 p.m. Eastern Time.

Oil prices have been even more volatile than the stock market in recent weeks as demand dwindles amid a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak. Russia and Saudi Arabia have also been embroiled in a price war, refusing to cut production even when the world is awash in excess oil.

President Donald Trump said last week that he hoped and hoped the two sides could agree on production cuts, which helped prices rise temporarily. But investors are still not convinced that they can reach a deal, and the US benchmark crude. USA It fell $ 2.45, or 9.4%, to settle at $ 23.63 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $ 1.18 to $ 31.87 per barrel.

Earlier on trading day, the stock markets in Europe and Asia rose before the downside of oil.

They met after China, the first country to block broad swaths of its economy to stem the spread of the virus, authorities said there were no new deaths in the past 24 hours. However, many experts are skeptical of China's virus numbers.

Investors also see signs that the number of daily infections and deaths may be close to peaking in Spain, Italy and New York. The number of daily deaths increased in New York, the center of the US outbreak. But other statistics were more encouraging, including the average number of people hospitalized each day.

Experts say more deaths are on the way due to COVID-19, which has already claimed at least 76,000 lives worldwide. The United States leads the world in confirmed cases with more than 369,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

More economic misery is also on the horizon. Economists expect a report Thursday that shows 5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs sweep across the country. That would bring the total to nearly 15 million in the past three weeks. Analysts also expect big companies in the coming weeks to report their worst quarter of declining earnings in more than a decade.

Bulk aid from the Federal Reserve has helped soften the snarling trade that had plagued the loan markets earlier in the sell-off. Companies are turning to the bond market to borrow, even some with "junk,quot; credit ratings, and investors are lending them money again.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government formally announced a package of 108 trillion yen ($ 1 trillion) for the world's third largest economy.

In the United States, the world's largest economy, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tells colleagues that another $ 1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package. Last month, Congress approved a $ 2.2 billion package.

In Europe, the DAX in Germany increased 2.8% and the CAC 40 in France increased 2.1%. The FTSE 100 in London added 2.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2%, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.8%, and Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 2.1%.

In a sign that investors feel less pessimistic about the economy and inflation, they raised the 10-year Treasury yield to 0.73% from 0.67% on Monday night.

That remains painfully low relative to the story. The yield was above 1.90% earlier this year and had never been below 1% until last month. However, it has been rising since hitting a record low of 0.498% in early March, according to Tradeweb.

Despite yields staying close to record lows, there is an encouraging sign in bond markets: longer-term Treasury yields are still higher than short-term ones. That's a reversal of the "inverted yield curve,quot; earlier this year, a warning sign for investors that occurs when short-term returns are higher than long-term returns.

___

AP commercial writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.