Walgreens Seeks to Employ 1,000 More People in the DFW Area – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Walgreens says they are on a hiring spree, and if you are out of a job as a result of the COVID-19 consequences, they are looking to get you on board.

Sean Barry, Walgreen's Senior Director of Recruitment and Talent Acquisition, said: “Most of the jobs are customer service associates. So that could be anything from working at the registry to helping customers find products, stocking shelves … we also have pharmacy technicians and, in some cases, store managers as well. ”

Barry said the company currently has about 1,000 openings in the DFW area, and they have accelerated their hiring process.

"We have had cases where people applied for work in the morning and actually worked shift work that same day," he said.

