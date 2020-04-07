Walgreens Extends Drive-Thru Coronavirus Screening Tests to Texas and 6 Other States – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Walgreens officials say they are working to expand the COVID-19 tests to locations in Texas and half a dozen other states.

In total, there will be 15 new test locations. Walgreens is working with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to determine hotspots, areas with increasing rates of coronavirus cases, where direct access services will be offered.

Pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the tests in dedicated spaces outside of Walgreens stores.

Ultimately, the pharmacy store chain says it expects to be able to screen about 3,000 people per day at the additional sites. They say those numbers are possible because workers will use a new coronavirus test that offers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

"The opening of our first test drive location last month allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process," Walgreens President Richard Ashworth said in a statement.

In addition to Texas, new test drive locations will be established in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

While the exact cities and locations of the new test sites have not been confirmed, Walgreens officials say they expect the new driving spots to be activated later this week.

The tests will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet certain CDC criteria. Patients, who must register in advance, will be directed to the test sites through an online assessment tool that will be available at walgreens.com and the Walgreens mobile app.