VOTE: Best circus shot of the 2019-20 season | NBA News

Luka? Bring? Kyrie? Someone else? Who made the most memorable circus shot of the 2019-20 season to date? Give us your opinion by voting in our poll.

From incredible midfield triples to improvised athletic finger movements and jaw-dropping finishes from behind the board, we've compiled 10 of the season's most amazing circus shots.

Now it is up to you to vote for your favorite game.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see the 10 plays and then vote in our poll below.

The nominees list features some of the league's elite scorers, dunkers, and 3-point shooters.

Will you choose Trae Young's long range buzzer against the Wizards? Or the first in the air of Luka Doncic against the Kings? What about the javelin triple from Thunder center Steven Adams from his own half? Or Aaron Gordon throwing himself an aid off the board before launching a brutal slam dunk against the Lakers?

The choice is yours. Only one can win. Vote now.

