Virtual Madrid Open will take place in an effort to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic | Tennis news





Novak Djokovic is the current champion of the Madrid Open

A virtual Madrid Open will be held in April as top tennis players trade rackets for drivers in an effort to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic, tournament organizers announced.

The Madrid Open was scheduled to take place from May 1 to 10, but has been postponed as ATP and WTA Tours have closed their calendars until at least mid-July due to the global crisis.

However, the clay court tournament has decided to create an e-sports replica of its event titled Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, which will take place from April 27 to 30, with a list of participants to be announced "soon,quot;.

The winners, both men and women, will receive a prize fund of 150,000 euros (£ 132,000) and will be able to decide how much goes to tennis players facing financial difficulties without any tournament to participate.

Another 50,000 euros (£ 44,000) will go towards reducing the social impact of Covid-19.

Your goal is not just to entertain; We want to do our part during this period, which is very difficult for everyone. Tournament Director Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano López, the tournament director, said in the official website of the Madrid Open: "Since we announced that the Mutua Madrid Open would not take place on schedule, we have been working on ideas to bring tennis to fans.

"We have organized a tournament for professional players that is as faithful as possible to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open, without them having to leave their homes.

"And their goal is not just to entertain; we want to do our part during this period, which is very difficult for everyone."

