Video: Karan Johar plays with her children once again



Filmmaker Karan Johar is surely having a lot of fun at home during the running of the bulls. He makes the most of his time with his twins Yash and Roohi, as he is generally extremely busy with work. Every day, Karan posts videos about what her children do during the day. Today Karan posted a video of the three of them enjoying a meal together.

His children were seen teasing him for having a belly. Young children giggled as he scolded them for having embarrassed their bodies in jest. Aren't they too cute?

Watch the video here.