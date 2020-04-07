Vice TV orders "Shelter in Place with Shane Smith" interview series COVID-19-Focused – Deadline

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Vice TV ordered Shelter-in-Place with Shane Smith, a new weekly half-hour talk show hosted by the founder of the Vice Media Group. It will premiere on Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m. with two consecutive episodes.

In the series, produced through remote video interviews from Smith's Santa Monica home, Smith will address the most important questions of the moment with experts from the fields of science, journalism, entertainment, food, and economics.

Vice Media



"I am home, you are home and our news cycle is changing every minute," said Smith. "So I decided to call some of the world's leading thinkers to offer us a much-needed perspective and come up with some truth about what we should be doing right now like no other." You can see a preview clip below.

Related story Broadway's "How I Learned to Drive" starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse postponed; Next possible season

Smith's first guest will be whistleblower Edward Snowden, who delves into the world of surveillance, privacy, and our future civil liberties as international governments and autocratic regimes enact bold new policies to curb the virus.

"When any of us look where this is going, we have to think about where we've been," Snowden said. "And sadly, these kinds of emergency powers that stem from crises have a perfect history of abuse."

The second episode will feature California Governor Gavin Newsom, who talks to Smith about how his state has prepared for the pandemic, where the federal government has stumbled, and what will come next. Dr. Anne Rimoin, the world's leading epidemiologist, also introduces herself and will talk about how the virus has spread and what we can do about it.

Produced by Vice TV, Shane Smith, Alex Chitty, Maral Usefi are the executive producers of Shelter in place. Jonah Kaplan is a supervising producer.

Shelter in place it will be available on Vice TV through the main satellite and cable providers; ViceTV.com; and the Vice TV application through iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast. The first two episodes will be available for free on the YouTube Vice & Munchies page.

SHelter on location with Shane Smith is the latest Vice TV programming produced in response to COVID-19. Vice quarantine hour It is a series of limited variety that airs Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET / PT. The Emmy-winning Vice TV evening newscast will air dedicated episodes of COVID-19 with Vice News Tonight: Remote.