Ventura County Deputy Tests COVID-19, Total Case Count Increases to 243 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County reported Tuesday that a deputy tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first known case in the county involving an employee of the sheriff's department.

The deputy, assigned to the Detention Services Division, began experiencing symptoms on his days off and immediately quarantined at home pending the test result.

The deputy was said to be feeling better and eager to return to work.

The county said it was in the process of evaluating people who had contact with the deputy before experiencing symptoms.

The news comes when the county reported 17 new cases, with a total of 243. Of those cases, 148 were active, 89 recovered and six died.

As of Tuesday, the county had tested the virus for 4,289 people.