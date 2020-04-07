Varun Dhawan will imitate THIS veteran in Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan has shown that he has a talent for comedy. He has also imitated various stars in his films. Furthermore, Varun is a great admirer of Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan. He has imitated these actors in public performances. Now, Varun Dhawan will be seen posing as Mithun Chakraborty in his upcoming movie Coolie no. 1)

He will replicate Mithunda's way of speaking as well as her iconic dance moves. Varun reportedly held reading sessions and attended workshops to act correctly. Varun and Sara Ali Khan's protagonist Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan. It is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film with the similar title with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

During a recent live interaction with his fans on Instagram, Varun was asked about the release of the trailer for Coolie No. 1. The actor said that due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the release of the movie trailer was postponed. The movie was supposed to be released on May 1, 2020. But due to the current situation, that also seems doubtful.