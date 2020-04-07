Use this locator to find a coronavirus test site near you – BGR

%MINIFYHTML67af5d65b3799b8a8f1c5e84770a828876%

For too long during the current global coronavirus pandemic, the evidence has remained a bottleneck. More evidence is still needed to better find and track confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A new web tool released Tuesday that allows users to view the closest coronavirus test location.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A couple of new companies within Georgetown University Venture Laboratory have launched a new web tool called COVID-19 Testing Locator that lets users know how far they are from test locations and where they can find the closest site. that will test them for Coronavirus COVID-19.

Anyone in the US USA You can access the COVID-19 Test Locator for free starting today by visiting www.covid19testing.today. Locator features include showing users how far they are from the test facility, allowing users to view the facility's contact information if that data is available, and allowing users to filter locations based on preferences, for example, whether it is just for driving, only focused on children, or aimed at the elderly.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the United States, many companies have come together to provide educational resources to keep the American public updated on (this) rapidly evolving disease," said Raakin Iqbal, founder of The Social App, which launched the tool together with another startup, Basil Labs. "We want to provide people with a centralized area to find trial sites and feel empowered in an atmosphere that makes most of us feel dark with the information. Our goal was to build a platform for the common good. "

The goal here is for the test locator to eventually help eliminate medical silos and "nurture an ecosystem of trust through an open culture of knowledge," at a time when hospitals, governments, nonprofits and Americans themselves need reliable data and information on this virus. never

After enough data is collected, the COVID-19 Test Locator team said in a press release that it plans to create visualizations and address hotspots for test centers to allow them to better manage their resources by providing treatment or managing logistics. The initiative also seeks to partner with city ​​governments to help them identify the coronavirus hot spots.

"Across the country, COVID-19 test sites are popping up but not communicating enough with each other," said Basil Labs founder Theo Goetemann. "This is dangerous. Silos create information gaps between facilities and a slow adaptation of best practices.

"We don't have time to wait: test sites are full and hospital beds are full. We need to survey and understand patient experiences to maximize efficiency and safety in test centers, improve inpatient flows, and share this knowledge with testing centers across the country and the world. "

Image source: Elise Amendola / AP / Shutterstock