Up News Info announced plans to launch a Sunday movie night in May, featuring five iconic and acclaimed movies from the Paramount Pictures library.

Each week, Up News Info will give viewers a chance to revisit the following beloved movies that remain a big part of the cultural spirit: "Forrest Gump," "Indiana Jones and the Hunters of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Last. Crusade, "Mission: Impossible,quot; and "Titanic." Each of these cinematic triumphs stands the test of time and is filled with epic adventures, romance, death-defying stunts, and Academy Award-winning performances®.

"It's a five-week programming event with epic movies, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love … and love to watch together," said Noriko Kelley, executive vice president of program planning and programming for Up News Info Entertainment.

Up News Info SUNDAY IN MAY OFFERS FILM PROGRAM

May 3 "Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark Looters,quot; (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

May 10- "Forrest Gump,quot; (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

May 17- “Mission: impossible” (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

May 24- "Titanic,quot; (7: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

May 31: "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,quot; (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)