UofM Proactive in its latest move to deal with a sexual assault doctor – Up News Info Detroit

Many men say they were bothered by Dr. Robert E. Anderson while seeking treatment for various injuries.

Anderson, who died in 2008, worked at the university for decades until his retirement in 2003.

The letter invites alumni athletes to "introduce yourself and speak to WilmerHale if you experienced abuse by Anderson or if you have information that you think may be relevant to understanding this situation."

The school last month announced that it hired WilmerHale to replace another law firm, Steptoe & Johnson, with which it severed ties after learning that some of that law firm's attorneys represented high-profile clients accused of sexual misconduct.