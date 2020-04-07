UofM Proactive in its latest move to deal with a sexual assault doctor – Up News Info Detroit

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – The University of Michigan is sending a letter to thousands of former student athletes, asking them to speak to investigators at a law firm that they hired to lead an investigation into a deceased doctor accused of sexually abusing people dating back decades.
Ann Arbor School said Tuesday that the letter, signed by athletic director Warde Manuel, is addressed to the majority of the 6,800 former student athletes who were on campus between the mid-1960s and early 2000s.
Many men say they were bothered by Dr. Robert E. Anderson while seeking treatment for various injuries.
Anderson, who died in 2008, worked at the university for decades until his retirement in 2003.
The letter invites alumni athletes to "introduce yourself and speak to WilmerHale if you experienced abuse by Anderson or if you have information that you think may be relevant to understanding this situation."
The school last month announced that it hired WilmerHale to replace another law firm, Steptoe & Johnson, with which it severed ties after learning that some of that law firm's attorneys represented high-profile clients accused of sexual misconduct.
Michigan Athletics will send an email message to every living former student-athlete of that time period for which they have a valid address, approximately 4,400 in total. This is followed by a letter to be sent through the United States Postal Service this week to most of the 6,800 former student athletes from that time period. Some will receive both the email and the letter mailed.
The university announced in February that it was investigating allegations of abuse against Anderson, and offered advice to anyone affected by the alleged misconduct.
University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday that 168 unique complaints had been received as of last week, most through a hotline, to report complaints about Anderson.
The revelations in Michigan echo high-profile allegations and investigations of sexual abuse by patients of sports doctors at other universities, including the state of Michigan, the state of Ohio and Minnesota.
Mike Cox, a former Michigan attorney general, has filed lawsuits against the University of Michigan on behalf of about three dozen men listed as John Does. He calls the school's letter writing effort a "showcase."
"I see the WilmerHale investigation as a showcase and not as something that will move the ball for any of the victims," said Cox.
