The music mogul was admitted to the University of California Medical Center in Los Angeles in mid-March, two weeks after he celebrated his 60th birthday with a lavish party at the Madison Club.

Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge is "at home and recovering" three weeks after being hospitalized with a "serious" case of COVID-19.

Since then, Grainge has broken her silence to reveal that she is back home in a personal memo sent to company staff on Monday (April 6), revealing that while she is expected to make a full recovery, the coronavirus is not a joke.

Since then, Grainge has broken her silence to reveal that she is back home in a personal memo sent to company staff on Monday (April 6), revealing that while she is expected to make a full recovery, the coronavirus is not a joke.

"I contracted COVID-19 and was one of the 20% whose symptoms were severe," he explained, while encouraging employees to carefully follow official medical guidelines.

"Take it from someone who has been there: This is not just a serious flu. It is as serious as it gets. As serious for the young and strong as it is for the elderly and the sick," he wrote.

"Wherever you are in the world, take this pandemic as seriously as it deserves to be taken. Listen and obey the guidance of your public health authorities."

Grainge also made a point to thank "those on the front line of this crisis" who played a key role in his recovery.

"I can never thank you enough," he continued. "And the first responders and all other essential workers who risk their lives for all of us are heroes, entitled to our deepest respect and gratitude."

The UMG boss continues to thank the staff members, calling them "the best team the music world has put together," and urged everyone to "please be very careful."

Closing the session, he concluded: "Remember: one day all this will be behind us. And I hope that day will come soon, because, honestly, I can't wait until we are all in the office together. Meanwhile, See you at Zoom (video conferencing application) ".

Grainge is one of more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and the number of deaths continues to rise more than 72,600 on Monday.