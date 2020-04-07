UFC fighter Anthony Smith details shooting down an intruder at home: "I entered that fight ready to die."

Anthony Smith is a hero.

The 31-year-old UFC fighter is used to fighting, but not like that. Early Sunday morning, Smith rejected a home invader who threatened the health and well-being of his wife and three daughters.

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Smith detailed the confrontation with the invader:

The intruder gained access to the house through an open garage door, something Smith said is common in his neighborhood. After being awakened by his wife, who heard a man scream in the house, Smith confronted the invader and began to subdue him.

"He was only 15 or 20 feet from me when I left the room," said Smith. "So as soon as I got out, he just looked at me and flexed a little bit, and it looked like he was trying to scare me. And he was coming towards me, so I stopped and thought, I don't know him. And just panicked. It was time. scariest of your life. "

Smith mentioned that he was unaware of the weapons the intruder might have had, and he feared hearing a shot or being stabbed. Smith said he knew he had about "two minutes,quot; before the adrenaline subsided and the intruder could have the advantage.

Even though Smith exceeded the intruder's size by around 70 pounds, he admitted that it was difficult for him to argue with the intruder while trying to find answers, and he finally received help from his wife, who grabbed the intruder's legs while Smith and the man they were fighting. The scene was bloody, Smith said.

"By no means am I the baddest guy on the planet, but he's a normal Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him," Smith said. "He took everything I gave him. He took every hit, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and never slowed down. He kept fighting me."

Smith was not sure if the intruder was drugged, nor was he sure if there was a second intruder in the house, as the intruder was shouting the name "Luke,quot;, which could have been a plea for a second intruder.

At that time, Smith asked his mother-in-law for a knife, and held the knife against the intruder as police rushed to the scene. Nebraska-based Smith said "99.9 percent of the time,quot; he sleeps with a gun next to his bed, but did not have the morning of the intrusion. The gun was in another bag, far from its usual place in his room.

Fortunately, Smith and his family, wife, three daughters, and mother-in-law, were safe. It turns out that other neighbors had been victims, with Smith's house as the second house in a matter of minutes terrified by the intruder. Smith said the intruder had been breaking into cars and knocking on doors while working around the neighborhood.

Police later mentioned that the intruder had a history of mental illness and domestic violence.

"I'm not lying when I say it was one of the hardest fights I've ever had in my entire life," said Smith. "That adrenaline happens. When I got into it, I got into that fight ready to die."

Smith said the intruder displayed a variety of emotions, from confusion, anger, sadness to courtesy. After the police arrested the man, he offered a few final words to Smith:

"He looked at me with the saddest expression on his face: he is cut, he is bleeding, his face is swollen, he is covered in blood," said Smith, "and he calmly looked at me and said: 'Hello, man, I am sorry.

"You always think you're rude," said Smith. "I just don't feel like one. I feel like … insufficient, a little. I didn't know it was possible to be so terrified."