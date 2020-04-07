UFC 249 reportedly to move to California tribal land

The UFC appears to have found a new location for UFC 249, a California tribal casino that has been closed for approximately three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherdog.com and The New York Times report that there are plans for the April 18 event to take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort, a facility near Lemoore, California, about 40 miles south of Fresno. The casino, located on land belonging to the Tachi-Yokut tribe, was closed on March 20, the Times reported.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

UFC President Dana White had been searching for an alternate location for UFC 249 since New York State deemed the original site, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to be off-limits in March. Moving the card to tribal lands allows you to bypass state and federal guidelines that prohibit mass gatherings.

UFC 249 Main Event is scheduled to be Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. Ferguson was supposed to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a long-awaited fight, but Nurmagomedov cannot travel to the United States from his home in Russia.

Sherdog reported Monday that the next four UFC cards will be held at the Tachi Palace. There was no indication if all three events, in addition to UFC 249, would be makeup of previously postponed events (London, Columbus, Portland).