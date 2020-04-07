UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes Liverpool will not be denied the Premier League title off the field | Football news





Liverpool have won 27 of their 29 Premier League matches this season

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin can see "in no way,quot; that Liverpool could end the season without the Premier League title.

Ceferin said Monday that Liverpool would surely win the Premier League title if this season continues, but if the coronavirus pandemic cancels the remaining games, then there would be no option to void and void the season.

Jurgen Klopp's team is currently 25 points behind Manchester City in second with eight games remaining.

"I see no way for Liverpool to remain untitled. If the championship resumes, they will surely win it, theoretically it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," Ceferin told the Slovenian sports daily. Ekipa.

"However, if it couldn't be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some clue as to how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I don't see a scenario where that might not be Liverpool.

Aleksander Ceferin is optimistic, football will resume

"I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I think they will win the title in one way or another."

Ceferin says he is hopeful that the leagues in Italy and Spain will resume as well, with the two countries hardest hit in Europe by COVID-19 so far.

He added: "I am optimistic. I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Italian, and I am optimistic in general.

"Of course, I cannot guarantee anything, I cannot promise anything. Everything will depend on the situation in individual countries, everything will depend on whether the circumstances are good enough to avoid endangering someone playing soccer."