UC offers $ 2M in grants for research projects to fight coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – The University of California said it will provide $ 2 million in seed funding to scientists across the state to help drive high-impact research projects and accelerate the progress urgently needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said it administers funds through three state research grants focused on breast cancer, tobacco-related diseases, and HIV / AIDS, among others, and will support COVID-19's new research projects.

"Since people suffering from breast cancer, HIV, and tobacco-related diseases are also among the people most vulnerable to COVID-19, it made sense to begin urgently directing some of that research funding to this global pandemic," Theresa Maldonado, UC's vice president of research and innovation for the entire system, said in a statement.

Maldonado said: "Our goal is to plant work in areas that can have a great impact in a short period of time and help California's communities that need it most."

UC said prizes of up to $ 25,000 are available immediately.

The university said the goal is to help researchers get started as soon as possible because COVID-19 continues to affect thousands of people worldwide.

UC said it will evaluate the research proposals as soon as they are received.

Priority will be given to proposals that meet three criteria: great potential to impact the pandemic in the short term, the ability of researchers to start work immediately, and a research approach that will help California's most vulnerable populations.

