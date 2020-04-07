TV doctors virtually unite to thank real doctors

They are not doctors, but they play them on television.

To show their support for the real doctors and nurses and healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses from all over television came together virtually to give a big thank you and maybe even give us a little pop. of joy in these hard times.

The video starts with ex MD House star Olivia Wilde, which organized everything and includes appearances by Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser); Patrick Dempsey, Sandra OhY Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy); Donald faison, Zach BraffY Sarah Chalke (Scrubs); Edie Falco (Nurse jackie); Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal PennY Peter Jacobson (MD House), Julianna Margulies Y Maura Tierney (ER), Freddie highmore (The good doctor) and even Jennifer Garnerwho played a doctor in Dallas Buyers Club.