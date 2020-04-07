TV doctors virtually unite to thank real doctors

They are not doctors, but they play them on television.
To show their support for the real doctors and nurses and healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses from all over television came together virtually to give a big thank you and maybe even give us a little pop. of joy in these hard times.
The video starts with ex MD House star Olivia Wilde, which organized everything and includes appearances by Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser); Patrick Dempsey, Sandra OhY Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy); Donald faison, Zach BraffY Sarah Chalke (Scrubs); Edie Falco (Nurse jackie); Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal PennY Peter Jacobson (MD House), Julianna Margulies Y Maura Tierney (ER), Freddie highmore (The good doctor) and even Jennifer Garnerwho played a doctor in Dallas Buyers Club.
This is not the only thing fake doctors have been able to do. Hospital-set television shows have been donating masks, gowns, and other medical supplies for the past few weeks, and you can see below which shows have been helping!
And if you're in the mood for a nice and comforting medical program now, we've got a little list for you (including where you can stream them) right here.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
